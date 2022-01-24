Police investigating multiple reports of anti-Semitic flyers in Denver-area neighborhoods

The flyers are very similar to ones that have been distributed in other states since December.

Neighbors said everyone living on a block near the Denver Country Club received these papers. The disturbing flyers mixed criticism against Judaism with comments about COVID-19, and they identified government and pharmaceutical leaders as Jewish.

"These flyers made the unsubstantiated connection between Jews and COVID, that either Jews caused COVID or they are profiting off of it," said Scott Levin, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Levin said more than two dozen people have contacted ADL about these flyers since Sunday.

"They understand how distressing it is for myths, conspiracy theories and lies to be passed around in this way, all in the promotion of anti-Semitism," he said.

Denver, Castle Rock and Arvada police are now investigating.

The Denver Police Department said it has received at least two reports about the flyers.

A man who lives in the Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock said he found the flyers near mailboxes over the weekend.

"It was disturbing to think that this divisiveness ends up in our neighborhoods," Kevin Olmstead said. "It is shocking. I thought we were better than this."

According to Arvada police, flyers were found in a neighborhood in northwest Arvada around 72nd Avenue.

Flyers found in all of these neighborhoods are similar to ones distributed recently in other states, like Florida, California, and Texas.

"This is all about an organization that spreads its anti-Semitism by claiming Jewish control over things no one has control," Levin said.

On the flyers, there is the name of a group known for its virulent anti-Semitism. 9NEWS is choosing not to name the group, but according to ADL, some of their most passionate actors are in Colorado.

"This summer they also passed out their flyers. in the past they have dropped banners on overpasses claiming Jews were responsible for 9/11," Levin said.

The ADL said the number of anti-Semitic incidents reported in Colorado is on the rise. Sixty were reported in 2020, which was the second-highest number of reports in the last decade.

Anyone with information about these flyers is asked to contact their local police.