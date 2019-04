DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after an anti-Semitic symbol was found burned into the asphalt at a Denver elementary school.

The symbol was found at Ellis Elementary School, located near Interstate 25 and Colorado Boulevard, on Monday, police said.

They said they believe someone used gasoline to make the mark.

Denver Public Schools also sent a letter home to parents, condemning the vandalism.

