One dead in apartment fire in Arapahoe County

Firefighters said one person died and two people were taken to the hospital.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are investigating a fatal fire in Arapahoe County that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) tweeted at 4:10 a.m. about a fire at an apartment complex at 2380 S Quebec Street. Firefighters said there was an active fire when they arrived at the scene.

Video from SMFR showed flames coming out of the apartment complex building.

SMFR said upon arrival, crews found multiple people trapped inside the building. SMFR spokesperson Eric Hurst said some people jumped from their balconies to try to escape the fire.

"Some of those people jumped before crews arrived and others were assisted down by firefighters on ladders," Hurst said.

At 5:37 a.m. firefighters said that the fire was under control. According to SMFR, one person died in the fire and two other people were taken to the hospital. One of the people taken to the hospital is in critical condition and the other person is in serious condition.

A total of 23 units were displaced due to the fire.

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.

Update: firefighters are still working to control the fire. please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/bdWFRttLs6 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 8, 2023

