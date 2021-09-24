Westminster apartment building deemed uninhabitable after fire damages 3 floors

Southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard reopened Friday evening.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An apartment complex in Westminster is uninhabitable after it was heavily damaged during a fire Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:15 at the building located in the 9000 block of Federal Boulevard. It was under control just before 3:30 p.m., according to the Westminster Fire Department (WFD).

No one was injured, but WFD said all three floors of the building were affected by the fire. It's not clear how it started.

Crews finished work putting out hot spots Friday evening, allowing them to end the closure of the southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard from 92nd Avenue to 88th Avenue. There was heavy traffic reported earlier when the lanes were closed.

It's not clear what caused the fire at this point, according to WFD.

The fire department said there were more than 20 fire units on the scene from multiple jurisdictions.

There are 24 apartments in the building, WPD said.

The fire has been reported to be under control, however crews are still working on hot spots and searching the structure for Amy potential victims. #WFDFederalFire pic.twitter.com/wwsZ15yJhR — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) September 24, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.