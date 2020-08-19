Apartment deck fire extinguished in Superior

Minimal damage was caused to the deck railing and a plastic planter due to the Tuesday night fire.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Boulder County Communications Center (BCCC) was notified of a small fire on a deck in the 2600 block of South Rock Creek Parkway in Superior Tuesday night.

The report of the fire came in at about 10:52 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Crews with Rocky Mountain Fire arrived on scene and found the flames to have been extinguished by the apartment occupant.

The apartment occupant explained a planter on the deck had caught fire and burned the railing of the deck. He quickly extinguished the flames with some water prior to the fire departments' arrival.

Firefighters made certain the flames were completely out before leaving the scene. The fire is believed to have started from a cigarette that wasn't completely out, said BCSO.

Minimal damage was caused to the deck railing and a plastic planter. No injuries were reported during the incident, said BCSO.

