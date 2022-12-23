2 apartment fires result in evacuations of dozens of units

The separate fires Friday in Littleton and Englewood resulted in the evacuations of a total of 39 units. No injuries were reported.

LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to separate apartment fires Friday morning in Littleton and Englewood.

The first fire was at 8:30 a.m. in a three-story building at 5519 S. Windermere St. Crews that arrived on scene found heavy smoke coming from the first floor, according to SMFR.

Firefighters got the fire under control and rescued two residents. No injuries were reported. All 24 units in the building were evacuated.

Not long after that fire was out, SMFR was called out to another apartment fire at 10001 E. Dry Creek Road in Englewood.

SMFR said the "stubborn fire" was burning in a space between the first and second floors, and a video shared by the fire agency showed firefighters drilling through the outside of the building to reach the fire. Crews got it under control, though temperatures caused a hose line to freeze, the fire agency said.

No injuries were reported at that fire, either. All 15 apartment units in the building were evacuated.

The causes of the fires were under investigation.

Update: Firefighters have been battling a stubborn fire burning in the joist space between the first and second floors. The incident is now under control. Crews dealing with frigid temperatures which already caused one hose line to freeze. Thankfully no injuries have occurred. pic.twitter.com/euA2q4aU4C — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 23, 2022

