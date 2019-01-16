KUSA - Deputies are trying to investigate why a vehicle crashed through portions of two homes in Highlands Ranch Wednesday morning.

One of the homes sustained damage to the roof of the garage, according to South Metro Fire spokesperson Eric Hurst. The vehicle then went out of the side of this structure and went into the garage of the home next door.

Both of these homes in the 9700 block of Dunning Circle are below street level, according to Hurst.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Since there were no tire tracks in the snow, Hurst said firefighters believe the vehicle was likely airborne at the time of the crash. Cocha Heyden with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the car came off of nearby Grace Boulevard.

The man inside the car was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured during the incident, according to South Metro Fire.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS