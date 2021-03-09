Woman dead after she was shot by deputy at Arapahoe County apartment complex

Law enforcement was at the complex searching for a homicide suspect, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A woman who police said was the suspect in a July 24 shooting in Denver is dead after she was shot by a deputy at an apartment complex Friday evening, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

It happened at the Ivy Crossing apartments near South Quebec Street and East Harvard Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, deputy John Bartmann with ACSO said.

A task force was at the complex searching for a suspect who was wanted in a shooting that happened in the 4700 block of Vine Street on July 24, according to the Denver Police Department. A 41-year-old woman was killed in that shooting.

Deputies approached the woman in a common area of the apartment complex. Bartmann said she first ran away, then stopped, turned and pointed a handgun.

At least one deputy shot and killed her. She did not fire her weapon, Bartmann said.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The woman who was killed has not been identified.

