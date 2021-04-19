Arapahoe County Sheriff investigates suspicious packages at county courthouse

The packages were discovered on Monday morning in the parking lot of the Arapahoe County District Court.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is investigating suspicious packages that were found in the parking lot of the Arapahoe County District Court Monday morning.

The district court is located at 7325 S Potomac St. in Centennial.

The ACSO bomb squad was called to the parking lot of the courthouse at about 11:46 a.m. to investigate the packages, according to Ginger Delgado with ACSO.

The parking lot of the courthouse was closed Monday afternoon as crews were on scene, Delgado said.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided once it is available.

