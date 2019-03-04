ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The eastern edge of the Denver metro area is moving a bit further east as farm lands are developing into neighborhoods.

Peter Kozinski is the Director of Transportation for Arapahoe County, which currently sits at 650,000 people. Kozinski is expecting a significant jump in population within the next 10 years.

"We expect that to grow to 800,000 people and so we need a place for all these people, and as you can see around us, development is happening," Kozinski said. "...We want to be very proactive at the county and make sure that we're not causing more problems than we're solving."

He's referring to a budding subdivision at the Airpark Road exit that has plans to expand eastward, eventually filling former farmland with homes all the way to Watkins.

Kozinski wants to talk about possible changes to the interchanges at I-70 and Airpark Road and at I-70 at Watkins because of the projected population increase in the immediate area.

"Definitely, it's much more of a rural area that has our historic rural feel, a lot of these interchanges were built not anticipating the type of growth that we're seeing -- so improvements may be needed," Kozinski said.

The bridge at Airpark Road, for example, was designed more than 50 years ago, Kozinski said.

"The bridge is very narrow. There's no shoulders. There's no sidewalk," he said. "Those types of things."

Kozinski wants to hear from the people in the area what their needs are as engineers look at how to make sure the I-70 interchanges at Airpark Road and Watkins are good enough for the future.

Arapahoe County is hosting an open house from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Front Range Airport in Watkins.

"We know the growth is gonna come," Kozinski said. "We want to make sure that the people are using the infrastructure, the roadways, everything that we can help with in a safe way."

