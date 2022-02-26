3 hurt after floor collapses during party

South Metro Fire Rescue says there were 100-150 people at the party on East Princeton Place Saturday night.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a floor collapsed during a party in Arapahoe County Saturday night.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews were called to a home on East Princeton Place, southeast of Aurora, just after 9:30 p.m.

South Metro said a portion of the first floor collapsed into the basement due to a party involving 100-150 juveniles.

Three of them were taken to the hospital, firefighters said, one seriously hurt and the other two with minor injuries.

There was also a natural gas leak after the collapse, South Metro said, but that has been shut off.

South Metro said firefighters have searched the entire home and confirmed no one is trapped. The agency's Technical Rescue Team is working to stabilize the home, according to a tweet.

