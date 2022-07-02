Deputy expected to be OK after suspect runs him over, sheriff's office says

A suspect hit and injured an Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy in a Centennial neighborhood Monday evening, the sheriff's office said.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy was not seriously injured when a suspect ran him over with a vehicle in Centennial Monday evening, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said it happened in the area of East Cresthill Avenue and South Saint Paul Way, which is in the neighborhood northeast of University Boulevard and Arapahoe Road. South Metro Fire Rescue said they were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. to provide medical attention.

Deputies said they were called to the area by a resident who wanted a guest to leave their home. When the residents asked the guest to leave, he sprayed pepper spray, then went outside, the sheriff's office said. He was sitting in his car when a deputy arrived and started walking up to the home, according to the sheriff's office. That's when the suspect hit the gas and ran the deputy over, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies chased the suspect's car for less than a block before performing a maneuver to stop it. The sheriff's office said deputies struggled to take the suspect into custody, and ended up tasing him multiple times. The suspect injured another deputy using a fishhook during the struggle, the sheriff's office said. That deputy did not require medical attention.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries related to the tasing, the sheriff's office said. He will be taken into custody once he is released.

The sheriff's office said the deputy is in good condition, and was not seriously injured.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS