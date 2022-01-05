Arapahoe County street sweeping suspended due to staffing shortages

There are not enough workers to both pave and sweep the roads, so the county made the difficult decision to suspend sweeping.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Staffing shortages in Arapahoe County are making it challenging to maintain the roadways, particularly in the unincorporated parts of the county.

There are not enough workers to both pave and sweep the roads, so the county made the difficult decision to suspend sweeping. The decision came as the Transportation Division faces a 30% vacancy rate in their roadway technician positions.

"Unfortunately we are faced with a very difficult decision, and that is to suspend our sweeping program," said Jim Katzer, Transportation Division Manager for Arapahoe County.

Katzer says the department decided to prioritize paving in order to protect one of the county's most expensive assets. The crews that were previously designated to street sweeping will now be dedicated to paving in the immediate future.

"If we do not maintain them in the right manner, it gets more and more difficult to effectively maintain them in the future," said Katzer.

The county will resume sweeping again when they have filled the vacant positions or once crews are done with paving.

"Sweeping is an important program. It definitely helps with a neighborhood, the cleanliness of the roads, with air quality so we also understand that it’s an important program and we would like to pick that up again," said Katzer.

The county is actively working to recruit for the open positions and they encourage anyone interested to apply online.