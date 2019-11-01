ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe High School in Centennial was placed on secure perimeter Friday morning but details about why were sparse.

The secure perimeter was enacted at around 11:30 am., according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Audrey Lacrone.

She said crews were responding to the school, but could not specify why.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

Arapahoe High School is located at the intersection of South University Boulevard and East Dry Creek Road.

