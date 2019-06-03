AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a barricaded, armed suspect with an active felony warrant Wednesday evening near the East Kentucky Avenue and South Buckley Road intersection, according to a tweet from the department.

Travis John Fancher, 32, was taken into custody just before 5:30 p.m. Police say his warrants were for dangerous drugs and vehicular eluding. He's expected to face additional charges after Wednesday's incident, APD said.

The standoff was ongoing for hours in the 900 block of South Ouray, where people may have noticed a heavy police presence.

Police asked nearby residents to shelter-in-place, and said the loud noises people may have heard was "NOT gunfire." For a short time, black smoke that was likely caused by gas rounds was seen coming from the home, police said.

The scene is still active and people are asked to avoid the area if possible. East Kentucky Avenue is shut down in both directions between South Buckley Road and South Norfolk Street.

