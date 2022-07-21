Arrest warrant issued for Tina Peters, accused of violating bond with email to clerk's office

Peters is the Mesa County clerk, though she's not allowed to oversee elections or go to work. The email violated a condition of her bond, the warrant says.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters after she sent an early-morning email to multiple county clerk's offices, including her own, letting them know she was seeking a hand recount of the primary that she lost last month.

Peters was running for the Republican nomination for Colorado Secretary of State. She lost to Pam Anderson by 88,000 votes.

Peters sent an email at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday to 62 of Colorado's 64 county clerks, including Mesa County elections director Brandi Bantz. (The Weld and Fremont county clerks were not included). The email read:

"I know you have already by now been advised by the Secretary of State regarding a recount. I am, as a candidate with standing, going forward with that request in selected counties. If you have not already been notified, and if you are on the list of those counties for a hand recount, you will be notified to coordinate the day/time that is mutually agreed upon.

Thank you for your kind cooperation. Please feel free to call with questions or concerns."

As part of her criminal case, in which Peters faces felony charges for tampering with the county election equipment, she is barred from contacting anyone who works at Mesa County's clerk's office.

The warrant was issued by the Fruita Police Department and signed by a judge Thursday afternoon. It calls for Peters' arrest on charges of violation of a protection order and violation of bail bond conditions, both misdemeanors.

Peters recently faced a court hearing for a different bond violation. Last week, Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett quashed a different arrest warrant for Peters after she traveled out of state without the court's permission.

Peters attended an event in Las Vegas, but did so without the court approving the travel, which is a condition of her bond.

After Peters appeared in court in person, the judge did away with the arrest warrant, saying his general practice is to give second chances.

