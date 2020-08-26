x
Crews rescue 3 people from Arvada house fire

The fire happened in a house near West 74th Avenue and Garland Street in Arvada.
Credit: Arvada FD

ARVADA, Colo. — Crews from the Arvada Fire Protection District rescued three people from a house fire early Wednesday morning in Arvada.

The fire happened in a house near West 74th Avenue and Garland Street, according to a tweet from the Arvada Fire Protection District. That is in the Club Crest neighborhood.

This is a breaking story and the story will be updated as more information is available.

