Driver pinned under car in single-vehicle crash dies in Arvada

Colorado State Patrol said the driver was ejected from the vehicle when the crash happened Thursday night.

ARVADA, Colo. — A crash in Arvada resulted with a driver dead, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

In an update on Friday morning, Master Trooper Gary Cutler with CSP told 9NEWS that the single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at Highway 72 and Candelas Parkway.

The vehicle hit a curb and rolled over, ejecting the driver who then became pinned under the vehicle and was pronounced dead, according to Cutler.

The driver of the vehicle was a 41-year-old man from Arvada, Cutler said.

Initial information reported the crash as a hit-and-run with a pedestrian pinned underneath a vehicle and the driver fleeing the scene on foot. Cutler said this was not the case and that the driver was the only one involved.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

