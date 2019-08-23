ARVADA, Colo. —

The chief of the Arvada Fire Protection District and his wife, who works as an accounting clerk, were placed on paid administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation.

That’s according to a statement provided to 9NEWS by Arvada Fire on Friday afternoon. The agency’s spokesperson, Battalion Chief Deanna Harrington, said she could not provide additional details about the situation involving Jon and Lauri Greer, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Read the full statement below:

"Fire Chief Jon Greer and Accounting Clerk Lauri Greer were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of allegations brought to the attention of the Board. The District has the internal capacity to maintain all services to its employees and the citizens it serves. As this is a confidential personnel matter, the District cannot disclose additional information at this time."

Jon Greer was first placed on leave on Aug. 15. According to what appears to be his LinkedIn profile, Greer has served as Arvada’s fire chief for 12 years, and has been with the department since 1979.

