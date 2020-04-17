ARVADA, Colo. — After a nationwide search for a new fire chief, the Arvada Fire Protection District (AFPD) has decided to go with one of its own.

Mike Piper, who has worked for AFPD for 28 years, has been selected to lead the agency's nearly 200 employees, according to a release.

The release said the selection follows an extensive national search to fill the position, left vacant by the retirement of Jon Greer.

“We attracted top candidates on a regional and national level. This is a testament to the great organization we have created here in Arvada. We are very excited to promote Mike Piper as the Chief of the department as it was essential for us to select a candidate who was prepared to lead the department as the emergency response profession evolves and changes,” said District Board President Bob Loveridge.

Piper was the deputy chief of operations for 12 years, and most recently served as acting fire chief, the release said. He has also been a fire inspector and firefighter for the Fairmount Fire Protection District and a fire inspector and plans examiner for South Metro Fire Rescue.

Piper has a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of Colorado and an associate's degree in fire science technology, and he expects to complete a master's degree in public administration this year, the release said. He is also a graduate of the National Fire Academy's Executive Fire Officer Program.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Fire Chief for the Arvada Fire Protection District," Piper said. "We are a progressive organization with a long history of community involvement and excellence. I am extremely humbled and proud to have been involved up to this point and am excited to lead us into the future. The District has top notch firefighters and a staff who serve the community at a high level of service and I am excited to be part of the continued success.”

Piper was sworn in on April 13.

