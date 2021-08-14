Arvada police ask for help finding missing teen

Rylynn Fendley, 16, was last seen Friday evening getting into a navy blue 1990s Ford Econoline-style van with a taped-over rear driver's side window.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who went missing Friday.

According to APD, 16-year-old Rylynn Fendley has intellectual developmental disabilities. She was last seen getting into a navy blue 1990s Ford Econoline-style van at 6:45 p.m. Police said the rear driver's side window was taped over. The license plate number is unknown.

Rylynn was wearing a purple jacket, black leggings and white shoes, police said.

The driver of the van is described as a white male in his late 40s or early 50s, with a medium build, dark hair, and a salt and pepper goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 720-898-6900.

