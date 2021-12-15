Arvada's Olde Town Christmas tree topples in the wind

The 60-foot tree was planted when the Olde Town Square was constructed in 2006.

ARVADA, Colo. — The strong winds on Wednesday claimed many trees across the Denver metro area, but one in particular stands out: the Olde Town Arvada Christmas tree.

The 60-foot tree, which was planted in 2006 in the Olde Town Square at West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, toppled at about noon Wednesday.

Wind gusts in the Arvada area topped out at about 80 to 85 mph on Wednesday, as a strong, fast-moving storm system moved through Colorado.

Joe Hengstler, executive director of the Olde Town Business Improvement District, said that he was in the square, assisting vendors who had huts there that were being blown by the wind, when the tree came down.

The tree was lit up each holiday season, with an annual lighting ceremony. This year, the lighting ceremony happened on Nov. 27.

Our beautiful Olde Town Square tree will surely be missed. 💔 Thank you to City of Arvada Government Parks Department and Arvada Police Department, Colorado for all your help today. Posted by Olde Town Arvada on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Hengstler said the Business Improvement District is looking into options on how to support Olde Town retailers, with the tree gone. He said he didn't know yet what the long-term plan would be on whether they would replace the tree.

The Olde Town Square opened in 2006 and includes a fountain, picnic area, gardens and space for community events.

