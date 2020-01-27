ARVADA, Colo. — A man who claims an Arvada police officer repeatedly punched him in the face during an arrest has filed an excessive force lawsuit in federal court.

Travis Cook was arrested on Feb. 11, 2018 following a fight with his then-girlfriend. In the lawsuit, Cook claims that Officer Brandon Valdez beat him bloody. Photos in the lawsuit show injuries to his face.

The lawsuit also accuses two other responding officers of piling on top of Cook during his arrest.

In the aftermath, the lawsuit claims that the Arvada Police Department (APD) falsely accused Cook of elbowing Valdez in the face, effectively justifying the use of force.

In a statement distributed to the media, APD said Cook “resisted officers when they attempted to place him under arrest.”

“Officers were required to use force to protect the alleged victim and take Mr. Cook into custody,” the statement reads.

Cook, who was arrested for assault, was found innocent of that charge during a jury trial. He was convicted of obstruction of a peace officer.

In January 2018 – less than a year before the altercation with Cook – the lawsuit alleges Valdez fired his service weapon at an armed suspect. That suspect, Erick DeLeon, was hit, but according to Arvada Police, he ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the lawsuit, Cook’s attorneys argue that Valdez returned to patrol too soon after this incident.

You can read the full statement from Arvada Police below:

"Today we learned a lawsuit alleging excessive force was filed by attorneys for Travis Cook in the United States District Court. The lawsuit alleges three Arvada Police Officers used excessive force while effecting Mr. Cook’s arrest following a domestic violence investigation in 2018. Mr. Cook, who at the time of his arrest was 6’2” and 245lbs, was involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend prior to officers’ arrival on the scene.

Following their investigation, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Mr. Cook for Felony Assault. State law mandates arrest in this situation. As detailed in the Police Report (No. 18-2233), Mr. Cook resisted officers when they attempted to place him under arrest, so officers were required to use force to protect the alleged victim and to take Mr. Cook into custody. Mr. Cook was eventually tried on charges related to this incident and was convicted of Obstruction of a Peace Officer. Mr. Cook’s actions also resulted in a violation of his probation in an earlier vehicular assault case."

