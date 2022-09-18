10-year-old scooter rider dies after being hit by driver

The boy was hit by the driver of a Toyota Prius Saturday night in the 9300-block of Candelas Parkway.

ARVADA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a driver while riding an electric scooter Saturday died from his injuries, according to the Arvada Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway. That's near the intersection with Indiana Street.

The boy was taken to the hospital. Police learned Sunday morning that he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Prius involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

All aspects of the crash are currently under investigation, including who was at fault and whether any charges are warranted.

