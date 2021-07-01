No one knows who posted this mysterious sign about the Arvada Amazon facility

The Arvada City Council voted to reject an Amazon warehouse after neighbors largely spoke out against it.

ARVADA, Colo. — Do you hear that? It's a collective sigh of relief coming from Arvada.

A sign briefly posted this week indicated construction would soon begin on a proposed delivery warehouse, despite the city council voting against the addition last month.

The sign appeared near West 68th Avenue and Indiana Street, close to where the Amazon facility would have gone.

“Thank you Arvada for allowing Amazon,” the sign reads, adding that construction will begin on Aug. 1 and should finish by December.

It could have something to do with that sentence's egregious lack of commas, but both Arvada and Amazon on Thursday adamantly denied that the sign belonged to them. Still, worried neighbors took to Nextdoor and social media to see if anyone knew about the sign.

#HeyNext we need your help here in Arvada! This sign was up at 68th and Indiana this morning and we defeated Amazon on 6-14-21 Arvada City Council meeting! Please come and investigate this!! pic.twitter.com/51tnGdFwto — Cheryl St. John (@CherylStJohnArt) July 1, 2021

9NEWS reached out to Arvada's city manager, who said they don’t know where the sign came from, and reiterated that the project was denied.

A media relations staffer with Amazon said the company does not take credit for the sign either.

“That’s not our sign. We didn’t put this sign up. We’ve connected with the city and they are looking into who may have put this sign up and where it came from,” they said.

By Wednesday evening, people on the Nextdoor app reported that the sign had come down. There is still no indication of who put it up in the first place.

Arvada City Council voted 5-2 to reject what would have been a 112-square-foot warehouse.

Community members who spoke out against the facility cited concerns about traffic in the Denver suburb. About 14 semi-trucks would have made deliveries to the facility per day, according to the city, and Amazon estimated that about 215 delivery vans would have operated out of the center, with more around the holidays.

The City of Arvada would have needed to annex and rezone about a third of the land needed to accommodate the facility. The annexed land would have included the park, which would be designated as open space.