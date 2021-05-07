City of Aspen to residents: Lights out

Keeping your Christmas lights up year round is against the rules in Aspen.

ASPEN, Colo. — The holidays are over, so it’s lights out in Aspen. Or at least they are supposed to be, according to city law.

City officials are making a concerted effort to inform property owners that they are violating the municipal land use code if they have any outdoor lighting on the exterior of their homes or landscaping.

The city has specific regulations about exterior lighting during the holiday season, and it’s only permitted between Nov. 15 and March 1.

Amy Simon, the city’s planning director, said the municipal government has received complaints that holiday lights were turned on before Nov. 1 and have remained on past March 1.

The complaints ranged from energy consumption concerns to the glare that lights give off on adjacent streets and properties.