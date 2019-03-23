ASPEN, Colo. — Two Aspen officers were off patrol Saturday after unrelated personnel complaints were filed, one involving a 26-year veteran of the force.

According to a letter posted on the Aspen Police Department Facebook page, Chief Richard Pryor asked Walter Chi to retire and placed Marcin Debski on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Chi's retirement was effective March 19, Pryor said.

"Walter [Chi] provided years of dedicated service to our community," Pryor wrote in the letter. "However, recent information indicates that he has not fully carried out his duties."

What that means is not clear. Pryor wrote that after an internal affairs investigation, he decided to ask Chi to retire.

"I understand many in the community will be surprised at this news especially knowing Walter [Chi] as a friend," Pryor wrote. "Many of us at the police department are equally as saddened at this situation."

Pryor said his office received a complaint about Debski on March 20 from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. According to Pryor, the complaint was related to unprofessional conduct on Debski's part. Aspen police were conducting an internal investigation with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Pryor wrote.

"I anticipate this investigation taking up to a month due to the inclusion of the CBI," Pryor wrote. "Up until this complaint Marcin's performance with the police department has been exemplary."

Pryor said in his letter that because the complaints involved "personnel matters," he wouldn't be anymore specific.

