Colorado House panel kills 'assault weapons' ban

Four Democrats joined the Colorado House Judiciary Committee's Republicans to indefinitely postpone the bill.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Legislation that sought to ban so-called "assault weapons" died early Thursday morning after four Democrats joined the Colorado House Judiciary Committee's Republicans to indefinitely postpone the bill on a 8-5 vote.

Shortly after midnight, Democrat Reps. Lindsey Daugherty, Bob Marshall, Said Sharbini and Marc Snyder voted down the legislation along with their Republican colleagues after a pair of amendments on bump stocks and rapid-fire trigger activators were lost.

The hearing, which kicked off Wednesday morning, drew a record 522 witnesses seeking to testify.

The bill — sponsored by Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver — has divided the Democrats' Gun Violence Prevention Caucus, with leading members, such as Sen. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, believing other measures, such as his proposal to improve the red flag law, are better solutions to gun violence.

Read the full story from our partners at Colorado Politics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.