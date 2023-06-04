Multiple assaults inside Denver jail send deputies to hospital

Twice in one week, the sheriff's department said four deputies went to the hospital after an inmate assaulted them.

DENVER — While working inside Denver's downtown jail this year, four people have ended their shift at the hospital. Since January, the Denver Sheriff's Department said inmates have attacked three deputies and a sergeant.

Two of those assaults happened just this week: one on Tuesday morning and the other on Wednesday night. A department spokesperson said the incidents took place in a housing area.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Someone very familiar with the assaults told 9NEWS that employees are fed up with the attacks. This is happening as the department continues to have staffing issues.

The Citizen Oversight Board said at the end of 2022 the sheriff's department was down about 300 uniformed personnel. Their yearly report said Denver Sheriff's Department is authorized to employ 875 full-time uniformed personnel.

"Despite 2022 being named the DSD’s “Year of Retention” and the continued efforts of the DSD, DOS, and Mayor’s Office, DSD began 2022 with 636 uniformed personnel and 174 civilians and ended with 570 uniformed personnel and 177 civilians," said the oversight board's report.

It also said staffing issues have resulted in mandatory overtime for all uniformed employees, and it is not uncommon for deputies to work 14-16 hour shifts.

Sheriff Elias Diggins told the oversight board in a November 2022 meeting his plan to improve recruitment and retention.

"It includes weekly and monthly minimums for overtime work to spread out the work and provide additional scheduling predictability, salary increases and bonuses, morale boosting activities, and expedited training programs for individuals with prior experience working for the DSD or in other correctional facilities," said the report.

The oversight board believes Diggins is taking the staffing challenge seriously.