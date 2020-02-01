DACONO, Colo. — A woman who police say is considered "a significant at-risk adult" has been missing from her Dacono home since Sunday morning.

Dacono police said Isadora Ramos, 20, was seen at that home in the 400 block of Stardust Court around 6 a.m. Sunday. She is believed to have left on foot and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Ramos has medical conditions that require her to take medications that she did not take with her, according to police. Dacono police also said she might be suicidal.

She is described as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. Police said she currently has brown hair with purple highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.

Anybody with information about where Ramos might be is asked to contact the Dacono Police Department by calling the Weld County Regional Communications Center at 720-652-4222.

