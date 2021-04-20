Attempted child abduction reported at Jefferson County park

The girl yelled and the suspect ran away, according to the deputies.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A 9-year-old girl was able to get away after someone tried to abduct her at a Jefferson County park Tuesday evening, according to a post by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the call about an attempted child abduction at Harriman Lake Park, near West Quincy Avenue and South Kipling Street around 7:30 p.m.

The young girl was on the Weaver Gulch trail with a friend when a man grabbed her by the shoulder, the sheriff's department said. It happened on the west side of the trail, south of the lake, according to the department.

The girl yelled and the man ran away to the west, the department said.

He was wearing a black bandana, black hoodie, dark pants with a tear in one knee and sunglasses, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who saw this happen or who has any information is asked to call 303-271-0211.

People who live in the area are also asked to check home security footage for any images of the suspect.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

