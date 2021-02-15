Pipes burst in 3 Auraria Campus buildings

The North Classroom building, King Center and the CU-Denver Student Commons building were impacted by the cold temperatures, according to campus officials.

DENVER — Three buildings on the Auraria Campus were flooded after this weekend's sub-zero temperatures caused pipes to burst.

The North Classroom building was found with water on Sunday, said Jane Hood with the Auraria Higher Education Center. The building has been dried out and is functional again, Hood said. The building is located just off of Speer Boulevard where it intersects with Lawrence Street.

The King Center was found impacted Monday and was closed for cleanup, according to Hood. No classrooms or performance spaces in the King Center were impacted, Hood said. The King Center houses six performing arts spaces. It is located just south of the Tivoli building.

The third building that was impacted by burst pipes was the University of Colorado-Denver's (CU-Denver) Student Commons building, said CU-Denver's Sarah Erickson.

Erickson said some office spaces were flooded. She said the building was closed Monday and will be closed again on Tuesday for cleanup. The school will reassess on Tuesday on when the building may be able to reopen, she said.

The Student Commons building is located just off of Speer Boulevard between Auraria Parkway and Larimer Street.

Temperatures in Denver barely got above zero this weekend and plunged below zero Saturday and Sunday nights.

The Auraria Campus is home to the Community College of Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver and CU-Denver.