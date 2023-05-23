Aurora City Council voices support for council-manager system

A majority of councilmembers had voiced opposition to a "strong mayor" system.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council adopted a resolution Monday that declares its support for Aurora’s current council-manager form of government as a controversial campaign to usher in a "strong mayor" system gears up.

The decision came hours after a bipartisan group of current and former elected officials denounced the ballot initiative that is seeking to create a "strong mayor" form of city government, while proponents stood by the campaign.

The council voted to adopt the resolution as part of its consent agenda. A majority of councilmembers had voiced opposition to a "strong mayor" system earlier in the day at a news conference and during the council meeting.

Aurora has operated under the council-manager form of government for several decades.

A ballot initiative emerged this month that, if it makes the November ballot and were to pass, would eliminate the city manager position and give the mayor executive powers. The proposal would also reduce term limits from three consecutive four-year terms down to two. The initiative would also add an at-large council seat.

