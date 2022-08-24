Aurora celebrates 50 new American citizens from 27 countries

“This is my home. Although I wasn’t a citizen, this has always been my home," said Samuel Castro, one of 50 people who became American citizens today in Aurora.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — The newest American citizens were celebrated in Aurora – 50 people from 27 countries received their U.S. citizenship on Wednesday.

"I'm so proud of myself because I did it by myself, even though I thought I cannot do it," said Lukwaii PJ Kohler. "I'm going to go back to study to get my degree and find some great job for me."

The journey to citizenship has been unique for each one of these 50 people. Kohler is originally from Thailand and has lived in Aurora for the last five years.

“When I came here, I found lots of freedom and lots of things that I can do, the best future," said Kohler. "If I stay in Thailand, I may not have it.”

She said she can't wait to vote. Just like Nikola Slizova, who was born in the Czech Republic and came to the U.S. in 2014.

"It was very much exciting. It's a big thing," said Slizova. "Just wanted to close the chapter of being an immigrant with a green card, so we really felt like it's going to be a closure to a long journey."

Some of the people getting their citizenship today barely remember life outside of the U.S.

"So, I finally did it," said Juan Herrera. He's lived in Colorado for the last 40 years.

"I'm going to register to vote," said Herrera. "Hopefully out there, right now."

Herrera owns a small business in Aurora and has lived there for the last 15 years.

"This is my home. Although I wasn't a citizen, this has always been my home," said Sam Castro.

Castro immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia when he was seven years old.

"Pursue your dreams," he said. "It's so worth it."

He's been serving in the U.S. military since he turned 18. Now, with his citizenship, he can pursue more opportunities in the career he loves.

“One of them is trying out for civil affairs. For that you need a top-secret clearance and for that, you need to be a U.S. citizen and so that was one of the steps I needed to take to pursue that goal," said Castro. "Having the privilege to call yourself an American is something so important. I think people don't understand what it really means."

The City of Aurora has what they call a 10-year Immigrant Integration Plan that started in 2020. Besides promoting citizenship, its goal areas also include job skills, language accessibility and cultural inclusion.