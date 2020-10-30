2 seriously injured, roughly 60 displaced due to apartment fire in Aurora

Aurora Fire Rescue said there were reports of residents jumping from windows and crews performed multiple ladder rescues.

AURORA, Colo — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building early Friday morning, Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said.

AFR tweeted at 12:10 a.m. Friday that crews were combating a structure fire at 1600 Galena Street in northeast Aurora and searching the building for reported trapped parties.

Multiple residents reportedly jumped from windows, according to AFR, and ladder crews also performed multiple rescues.

Three patients were taken to the hospital, including two with serious injuries, AFR said.

At 12:37 a.m., AFR said the fire was under control. The cause is under investigation.

Roughly 60 people were displaced due to the fire and AFR said that the Red Cross is working with the displaced residents.

