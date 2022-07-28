Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from apartment fire in Aurora

Firefighters rescued a couple of dogs from an apartment fire that happened near the Aurora Hills Golf Course.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) rescued two dogs from an apartment fire in Aurora early Thursday morning.

The fire happened in an apartment complex near Oakland Street and 1st Avenue and AFR first tweeted about the fire just after 7 a.m.

Just before 7:30 a.m., AFR reported the fire was under control and nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Fire is under control in this two story multifamily structure. Searches have been completed in all units. Two dogs have been removed. No injuries have been reported. Investigations is en route. pic.twitter.com/4cYGgDOQjv — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 28, 2022

