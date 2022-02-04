Apartment fire in Aurora leaves multiple people displaced

The fire happened in an apartment building in the 1300 block of Helena Street in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to an overnight fire in the 1300 block of Helena Street, early Thursday morning. That's near East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene of the fire at about 12:30 a.m. and crews reported flames coming out from the sides of the building as well as smoke in the hallway, AFR tweeted.

Firefighters searched the building and had to rescue several people by ladder, according to AFR.

The building was successfully evacuated without injuries, AFR said. RTD responded with busses to help those who were displaced have a warm place to wait, according to AFR's tweet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and residents from at least one unit will be displaced long term, AFR said.

We do not expect to have any additional incident updates this evening.



Many units are returning to service in the city. pic.twitter.com/YzPKFWuOBf — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) February 4, 2022

