x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Apartment fire in Aurora leaves multiple people displaced

The fire happened in an apartment building in the 1300 block of Helena Street in Aurora.
Police, emergency vehicles

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to an overnight fire in the 1300 block of Helena Street, early Thursday morning. That's near East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene of the fire at about 12:30 a.m. and crews reported flames coming out from the sides of the building as well as smoke in the hallway, AFR tweeted.

Firefighters searched the building and had to rescue several people by ladder, according to AFR.

The building was successfully evacuated without injuries, AFR said. RTD responded with busses to help those who were displaced have a warm place to wait, according to AFR's tweet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and residents from at least one unit will be displaced long term, AFR said.

RELATED: 3 rescued from apartment fire in Denver

RELATED: Woman charged with 34 counts related to fatal Aurora fire

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

9NEWS Morning News