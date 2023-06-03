Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Aurora apartment complex

Aurora Fire Rescue said multiple units are affected.

AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Aurora Saturday evening.

Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted at 5:45 p.m. that they were working a structure fire at a large multi-family residential complex on East Exposition Avenue, called the Park Place at Expo Apartments. That's located just east of Havana Street and south of East Alameda Avenue.

Aurora Fire said multiple units are affected.

A spokesperson for Aurora Police said officers are at the scene helping to evacuate the residents.

There's no word of any injuries.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

