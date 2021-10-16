x
Firefighters rescue person from apartment fire, 3 taken to hospital

Crews responded to the fire early Saturday in the area of 200 South Jasper Circle.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-alarm apartment fire early Saturday in the area of 200 South Jasper Circle, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 3 a.m. in east Aurora, near East Alameda Parkway and South Chambers Road.

Crews rescued one person from the building, provided medical care and transported the person to a hospital. Two others were also taken to hospitals, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The fire was under control, and the Red Cross was supporting residents. It wasn't known how many residents were displaced.

Investigators were working to determine the fire's origin and cause, according to the fire department.

