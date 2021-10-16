Firefighters rescue person from apartment fire, 3 taken to hospital

Crews responded to the fire early Saturday in the area of 200 South Jasper Circle.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-alarm apartment fire early Saturday in the area of 200 South Jasper Circle, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 3 a.m. in east Aurora, near East Alameda Parkway and South Chambers Road.

Crews rescued one person from the building, provided medical care and transported the person to a hospital. Two others were also taken to hospitals, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The fire was under control, and the Red Cross was supporting residents. It wasn't known how many residents were displaced.

Investigators were working to determine the fire's origin and cause, according to the fire department.

Fire investigators are on scene working to determine fire origin and cause.



Some AFR units are now returning to service in the city. This is expected to be the final incident scene update. pic.twitter.com/vIrgdapJf0 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) October 16, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.