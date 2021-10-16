Firefighters rescue person from apartment fire, 3 taken to hospital

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-alarm apartment fire early Saturday in the area of 200 South Jasper Circle, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the fire about 3 a.m. in east Aurora, near East Alameda Parkway and South Chambers Road.
Crews rescued one person from the building, provided medical care and transported the person to a hospital. Two others were also taken to hospitals, Aurora Fire Rescue said.
The fire was under control, and the Red Cross was supporting residents. It wasn't known how many residents were displaced.
Investigators were working to determine the fire's origin and cause, according to the fire department.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.