Crews respond to early morning fire at Aurora apartment building

A building in the 16400 block of East 17th Place was evacuated as crews responded to a fire Wednesday.

AURORA, Colo. — Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a structure fire in the 16400 block of East 17th Place early Wednesday morning. AFR first tweeted about the fire at 5:10 a.m.

The building was evacuated and a second alarm was requested by the incident commander on scene, according to a second tweet from AFR.

About 30 minutes after the first tweet, AFR reported the fire was under control and crews were conducting a secondary search of the building.

About 20 residents were displaced due to the fire, according to AFR. RTD was on scene to assist with shelter for the displaced residents, AFR said in a tweet.

There were no reports of injuries and the American Red Cross of Colorado has been called in to provide resources to residents, AFR said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.