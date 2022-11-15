Aurora green lights multi-million dollar homelessness reduction system

Council deliberated through nearly 17 proposed amendments to the resolution, sponsored by Mayor Mike Coffman, for 90 minutes on Monday.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora will begin work to overhaul its homelessness reduction system after a divided council approved a proposal that calls for a new campus, incentivizes people’s participation in supportive services and incorporates conditions people must meet to receive transitional housing.

Council deliberated through nearly 17 proposed amendments to the resolution, sponsored by Mayor Mike Coffman, for 90 minutes on Monday. That became a point of contention in and of itself, although numerous proposed amendments stirred debate individually.

Proponents said the amendments would better position the city to secure grant funding for the plan, while critics feared they comprised fundamental changes to the policy. Council voted to approve the proposal in a 7-3 decision.

In short, Coffman said the new system will work in three tiers: emergency shelter for anyone who needs it, supportive services people will be incentivized to access and conditional transitional housing.

For more information, read the full article from our media partners at The Denver Gazette.

