Man dead after crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after being struck by a car in Aurora Friday night.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of a crash on South Havana Street near East Tennessee Avenue.

Because that location is on the border between Denver and Aurora, Denver Police and Denver Fire also responded.

They found a dead 46-year-old man in the northbound lanes of Havana Street.

Police said a 36-year-old Texas woman in a Toyota Highlander was heading north on South Havana Street while the man was crossing the street mid-block when he was hit.

Police said the woman stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The man's name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

APD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

