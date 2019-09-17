AURORA, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Aurora Police Department (APD) are searching for a bear that was spotted in an Aurora neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The agencies have been working in the area of the 23500 block of East Briarwood Drive, off E-470 between East Smoky Hill Road and East Arapahoe Road, to find the bear.
A ring camera in that area captured a bear walking across a driveway in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.
Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call 911.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS