AURORA, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Aurora Police Department (APD) are searching for a bear that was spotted in an Aurora neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The agencies have been working in the area of the 23500 block of East Briarwood Drive, off E-470 between East Smoky Hill Road and East Arapahoe Road, to find the bear.

A ring camera in that area captured a bear walking across a driveway in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call 911.

