7-year-old Aurora boy goes missing

Police said Aiden Eanes was last seen in the area of East Quincy Avenue and South Picadilly Street.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing boy.

APD said 7-year-old Aiden Eanes was last seen in the area of East Quincy Avenue and South Picadilly Street. It's unclear when he was last seen.

Police said he left his home on a motorized scooter that was too big for him.

Aiden is described as white, 4 feet 3 inches tall and 58 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt, green Minecraft shoes and a black helmet.

APD said Aiden has anxiety, depression, ADHD and sensory issues.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

