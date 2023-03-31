Brush fire in Aurora neighborhood contained at 3 acres

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported as of Friday night. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora firefighters went door to door evacuating just under a dozen homes Friday afternoon after a brush fire broke out in an open space just north of Chambers and Parker roads at the Pioneer Hills Neighborhood.

The fire was held to just three acres and was contained within an hour, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Nicole Torres and Elijah Smith, next door neighbors, both evacuated their homes as they watched the flames approach.

“I was freaking out once it was getting closer to the house…I was already shaking. I just grabbed the dog and ran because I didn’t know what to expect," said Torres.

Video below show how quickly the flames grew.

From before:

You can see how close the flames got to the condos/homes in this area. A man we just spoke to took this just before leaving. @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/IdeEh0OvYS — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) March 31, 2023

"It grew so quickly and by the time the fire department got here, it was actually pretty close to our houses," Smith said.

Torres and Smith add that they watched as neighbors brought out hoses to start watering their yards in case the flames got too close until firefighters arrived.

“On a windy day like today, this situation really could have gotten out of control,” said Sherri-Jo Stowell, a spokesperson for Aurora Fire.

Amid a windy week, she says the department was prepared having their brush fire trucks staffed up and staged around the city.

Specifically for the fire in Pioneer Hills, they also assigned a number of fire fighters to so-called “structure protection."

“In this case it meant there were firefighters strategically placed in the neighborhood watching different angles of the fire," she said.

Stowell adds that in light of the windy weather, they planned to throw more resources at smaller fires.

“I think we have to recognize that neighbors are extremely nervous when situations like this happen and firefighters care very deeply about their community," she said. "So they’re going to send a lot of engines, a lot of brush trucks, some of our trucks even stayed in a staging area and were never even used but it’s better to have them here and to have them at the ready than to not have the resources on hand.”