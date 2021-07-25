Business in Aurora dreams of opening Paralympic arena in metro area

FWD Mobility said it would be the first Paralympic arena in the Denver Metro area.

AURORA, Colo. — It can be tough sometimes for people with disabilities to find a place to play sports in Colorado. A new business in Aurora wants to make it easier.

FWD Mobility opened this year. They work on power chairs, mobility devices and sports equipment for people with disabilities.

"Pretty much anything to get people back to their life," said John Vcelka, executive vice president of service outreach. "Just because you use a mobility device doesn't mean you can't enjoy your life and have fun."

Vcelka didn't hold back after a skiing accident paralyzed him from the waist down. He plays wheelchair lacrosse, table tennis and archery. Now he and two partners want to give others that chance with their business in Aurora.

FWD Mobility opened earlier this year but their plans go beyond just selling chairs.

"We really have our dream that we want to provide the community with a gym and arena specifically for the disabled community," Vcelka said.

That sketch of that dream is even framed at their front entrance. Vcelka said it would be the first Paralympic arena in the Denver Metro area.

"It is very difficult to find a place to play," he said. "The rugby team is constantly looking for gym space. We play lacrosse in a roller hockey rink and roller hockey rinks are just getting consumed by other sports."

Because options are limited, the business is keeping an eye on a closed 24 Hour Fitness gym right across the street. They're not sure about its future but they believe it could be the perfect spot to make their dream a reality.

"Part of our plan was to just find a building that we could put what we want in there," he said. "It wouldn't be catastrophic to us if this building gets consumed in another way."

FWD Mobility said the project would cost up to $10 million. Vcelka and two others run the business. Instead of taking a third of the profits, they have all decided to take a quarter and a quarter will automatically go into the fund for the project.