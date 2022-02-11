Aurora successfully enforcing camping ban with additional pallet shelters

The city can't enforce the ban unless there's a bed for every person who would be displaced by a sweep.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's homeless programs manager says the city is successfully enforcing its camping ban that went into effect earlier this year. The city can't enforce the ban unless there's a bed for every person who would be displaced by a sweep.

The city said so far, it's been able to clear that bar.

Nestled next to a church called Restoration Christian Fellowship on 6th Avenue in Aurora is a place for people to sleep that's not on the street. It's also a spot for people to go if the city sweeps their camp.

There are about 60 pallet shelters next to the church. Each can house two people. 20 of those pallet shelters are only for people who were moved from a camp.

"People don't have to accept the shelter but we have to be able to offer it to them," said Emma Knight, the manager of homeless programs for the city.

According to the city's Unauthorized Camping Abatement Ordinance, the city has to have shelter available for every person staying at the camp and there must be a 72-hour notice before a camp is shut down.

Knight said the city has always had enough beds to be able to enforce its camping ban. All of the 20 pallet shelters on 6th Avenue for abatements are full, according to Knight.

Knight said the city added 10 additional shelters, but those are not available yet because of supply chain issues.

"This will provide transitional housing for folks with the ultimate goal of getting folks out of homelessness and into housing," she said.

The city believes people are more likely to connect with resources in the community when they have access to these shelters. Knight is finding people experiencing homelessness are more willing to stay at a pallet shelter than a traditional shelter.

"Even without the pallets we still have space for people to go to at Comitis. It is not that we don't have enough space. It's just a more appealing space for them to go to," Knight said.

People who are moved off the street can only stay in a pallet shelter for up to a month. Knight said they're still waiting to see how many will want to find permanent housing after a sweep, and not go back to the streets.

"The ultimate goal is we get folks engaged and maybe that takes one or two times," said Knight.

As Colorado heads into the colder months, Knight said the city will still have space for people to stay. They've always had free beds at the traditional shelter.

In severe weather, Knight said they will not continue sweeps for the safety of everyone involved.