'He’s just my little buddy:' Parents remember 6-year-old who died after Aurora townhome fire

AURORA, Colo. — Frances Huguley said she was asleep on the third floor of her Aurora townhome with her three kids when she heard yelling downstairs. She said she walked down to see why.

“I turned to the left and I see my couch on fire so I run back upstairs halfway, I’m almost up the stairs this man says 'get out get out, everybody’s already out so I get out,' everybody wasn’t already out," said Huguley.

Once outside, she realized only her two daughters, 9 and 12, were out there with her.

“I ran to the cop and I told him my son is still in that house," she said.

Her son was 6-year-old Kendrick Huguley and he was rescued from the home on South Paris Way on Wednesday morning, but he died in the hospital.

"Angel, that’s what he’s always been," said his mom. "From the time he was born he’s always been smiling."

“And he’s just my little buddy," said his dad, Kendrick Huguley Sr. "My best friend you know, always by my side."

Frances Huguley said she hopes to spread his ashes at the Mother Cabrini Shrine in Golden, but she wants to do that with her two daughters.

“Why I’m here today is because me and my daughters should be together around this time," she said. "We should all be a family. Arapahoe County Human Services took them, I need to get them back.”

According to a document given to her by human services, Arapahoe County now has temporary custody of her kids because of an "Injurious Environment" in the home. No charges have been filed and a spokesperson with human services said they cannot comment on a family or a specific case.

Frances Huguley has a custody hearing on Monday, and said even though she's not with her daughters, their brother will watch over them as a real angel now.

"He got his wings," she said.

Aurora Fire investigators have yet to determine a cause of the fire as their investigation continues.

The family does have a GoFundMe where they are raising money for funeral costs, items they lost in the fire, and an attorney.