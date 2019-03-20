AURORA, Colo. — Donations are being collected at the Peace with Christ Lutheran Church through Friday through noon Friday at 3290 S. Tower Road in Aurora. They plan to leave this evening for Nebraska.

For some Colorado residents, Nebraska is home. For others, it's just a neighboring state. But it’s one of the areas that’s been hard hit by flooding in the last week and that's causing locals to pay attention.

Nebraska's Governor Pete Ricketts is calling it "the most widespread natural disaster in the state's history."

Now, with the snow melting and more rain on the way, the country is banning together to help the state deal with the impacts of this natural disaster.

Locally, one church is pitching in on that effort.

Some members of Peace with Christ Lutheran Church in Aurora have connections to Nebraska. Some are from Nebraska, while others have family living there. So when conditions started to take a turn for the worse, Peace with Christ Lutheran Church decided to do something to help.

“It’s staggering. We’ve understood that people are losing their homes, they’re losing their farms, animals are passing. I mean it’s hard to get your mind around what water can do," Pastor Donna Patton said Tuesday, the first day of the church's donation drive.



“My heart just breaks. Their lives are being impacted," said Tammy French, a member of the church's congregation.

French has lived in Colorado for 31 years, but she's from Hooper, Nebraska. She has a number of family members who still live there.

“I had sisters and brothers displaced from their homes," French said. "Luckily their houses were spared, but hundreds of people across Nebraska have lost homes. Whole towns have been wiped out.”

“What we’re doing here seems like a little, but the love and encouragement that it gives them is indescribable," Patton said of the donations that will be sent to two Nebraska churches on Friday. "It’s really a privilege,” she said.

If you can't make it out there you can donate financially on through their GoFundMe page.

Donations Needed:

Nonperishable food items

Canned Goods

Dog food

Cat food

Mops / Brooms

Snow shovels

Work gloves

Baby diapers

Baby formula

Gift cards

