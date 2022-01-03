Aurora City Council expected to vote on camping ban

The ban would prohibit all urban camping on private and public property within Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council is expected to vote Monday night on an amended version of Mayor Mike Coffman’s urban camping ban.

The Denver Gazette reports the ban would prohibit all urban camping on private and public property within Aurora. It also requires a 72-hour notice before an unauthorized camp is shut down, and for the city to have shelter available for every person staying in the camp. If shelter space is not available, the city would not touch the camp, according to the ban.

> Video above: Researchers examine whether urban camping bans help people out of homelessness

The original version of the ban, which passed first reading Feb. 28, was amended to direct city staff to develop a policy on storing valuable items from an abated camp. Aurora City Council passed that version on second reading March 14.

Because a substantial amendment was added, though, the ban will need to pass another vote. That vote is scheduled for Monday night.

If the ordinance passes, it would go into effect 30 days later, the Gazette reports.

Near the beginning of Monday's meeting, Mayor Pro Team Françoise Bergan said that while some of the city leaders were on a call to review the meeting agenda, they were told about social media threats to the mayor and councilmembers regarding Monday's meeting.

The Aurora Police Department said they are looking into the social media posts. Due to the investigation, they were unable to provide information about the nature of the threats. The police department said they increased their presence at the meeting out of an abundance of caution.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS